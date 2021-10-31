Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $274.65 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $250.11 and a one year high of $505.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.71.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,798 shares of company stock worth $61,771,583. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after buying an additional 565,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after buying an additional 666,260 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

