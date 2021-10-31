ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $67.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.26, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $47,400,937.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,607 shares in the company, valued at $47,400,937.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 1,736,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $100,734,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,791,534 shares of company stock worth $1,777,425,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.82.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

