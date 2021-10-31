zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Short Interest Update

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of zooplus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLPSF opened at $559.53 on Friday. zooplus has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $568.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $507.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.54.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.