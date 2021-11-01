-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Limelight Networks also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%.

LLNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,321,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 372,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 222,723 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 49,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $377.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

