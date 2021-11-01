$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 48,013 shares of company stock valued at $150,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMLP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,129. The firm has a market cap of $121.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -11.76%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

