-$0.08 EPS Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). VBI Vaccines reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VBIV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.05. 1,927,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,615. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 138,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 176,855 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,925 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,877,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 45,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

