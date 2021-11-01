$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.23. RadNet reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDNT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

RDNT stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. RadNet has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 1,026.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

