$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Sapiens International posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,925. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.39.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.