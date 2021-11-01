-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 719,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

CRVS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 19,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,525. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $195.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

