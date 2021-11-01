$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,706 shares of company stock worth $400,429. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $52.17. 458,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,228. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

