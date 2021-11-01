$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. The RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

RMR stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after buying an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The RMR Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The RMR Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

