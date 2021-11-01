-$0.56 EPS Expected for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15).

FSTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSTX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.93. 180,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,626. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $142.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.86. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12.

F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

