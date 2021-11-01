$0.63 EPS Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. RE/MAX posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

RMAX traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.29. 100,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,861. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $609.99 million, a P/E ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in RE/MAX by 4.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in RE/MAX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in RE/MAX by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

