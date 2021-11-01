-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($0.98). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($2.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 121.93%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Insmed by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 3.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Insmed by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,541. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.22. Insmed has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

