$1.13 EPS Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. MYR Group reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MYRG traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.41. 2,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.78. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.