$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $850.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.03. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,576,000 after buying an additional 125,164 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,630,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 962,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,957,000 after buying an additional 50,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

