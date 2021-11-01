$10.21 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to post $10.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $11.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $67.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 626.43%.

SRNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,153,000 after buying an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after buying an additional 351,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after buying an additional 107,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,567,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,877,000 after buying an additional 184,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

SRNE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. 5,002,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,260,428. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

