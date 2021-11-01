$11.90 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to post $11.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.60 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $8.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $51.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $51.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $61.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million.

IRIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the third quarter worth $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth $81,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $7.88. 498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $124.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.22.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.