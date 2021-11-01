126,903 Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $1,803,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MASS stock opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $909.65 million and a P/E ratio of -26.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $322,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $484,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,401. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

