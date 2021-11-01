12,959 Shares in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hill International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Hill International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 106,394 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hill International by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 483,788 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hill International by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Hill International by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,892,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 439,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIL opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27. Hill International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

