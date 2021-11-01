143,284 Shares in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 143,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Columbus McKinnon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

