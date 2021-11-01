15,329 Shares in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $79,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $376,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 187.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NERV opened at $1.40 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

