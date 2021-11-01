15,781 Shares in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,781 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

CUBI opened at $53.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

