$171.31 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post $171.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.53 million and the highest is $178.20 million. Repligen reported sales of $108.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $754.50 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $790.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,569 shares of company stock worth $13,218,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 45.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 17.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 12.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $13.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.47. 419,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,175. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 170.10 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

