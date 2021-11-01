187,923 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 187,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 141,437 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:WWW opened at $33.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

