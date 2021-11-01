$191.30 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post $191.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.00 million and the lowest is $183.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $191.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $754.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $739.30 million to $768.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $780.60 million, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $802.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PPBI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

