193,487 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 193,487 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $102,202,000. Netflix comprises 1.8% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $684.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $690.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,977 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

