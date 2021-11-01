$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.89 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.13. 690,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

