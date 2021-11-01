211,973 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Apoletto Ltd

Apoletto Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 211,973 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $53,693,000. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 7.0% of Apoletto Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 11,191 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $3,626,667.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,166,199 shares of company stock worth $310,294,657 in the last quarter.

Shares of COIN traded up $14.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $334.07. 142,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,580,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

