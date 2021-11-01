21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of 21Vianet Group worth $93,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $15.68 on Monday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

