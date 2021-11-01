226,040 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 226,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.78% of Tech and Energy Transition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TETC. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth $19,319,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth about $14,490,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth about $7,245,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,762,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000.

NASDAQ TETC opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

