$25.20 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post sales of $25.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.80 million and the highest is $25.60 million. Kamada reported sales of $35.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $99.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $102.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.42 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 million. Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of KMDA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. 5,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,704. Kamada has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada during the second quarter worth $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kamada during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.