$266.25 Million in Sales Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report sales of $266.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.90 million and the lowest is $265.59 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $282.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:SMP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.43. 131,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $369,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $47,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,054 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 138,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

