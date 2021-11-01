2,747 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Acquired by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $513.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.11 and a 200-day moving average of $456.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $519.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

In other news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,725,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total transaction of $1,582,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,861,996. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

