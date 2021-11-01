$30.20 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post sales of $30.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $31.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $126.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $126.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $120.00 million, with estimates ranging from $118.50 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $25.15. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,589. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

