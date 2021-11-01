$313.51 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report sales of $313.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.00 million and the lowest is $310.01 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $224.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $944.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $941.71 million to $948.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

