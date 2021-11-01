$37.50 Million in Sales Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report sales of $37.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics reported sales of $11.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 228.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $82.56 million, with estimates ranging from $4.41 million to $166.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.77.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $25.65 on Monday, reaching $163.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.66. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 701,778 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

