383,049 Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Bought by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 383,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Legato Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $3,641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Legato Merger news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $184,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LEGO opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.08. Legato Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Legato Merger Profile

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

