3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Decreased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in 3M by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,306. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $179.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.20. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $159.90 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

