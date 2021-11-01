44,245 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in STERIS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $233.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $237.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens upped their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

