476 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,828,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LPL Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LPL Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LPL Financial by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.85.

LPL Financial stock opened at $164.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 39.33%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

