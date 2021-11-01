4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Bought by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974,792 shares during the period. 4D Molecular Therapeutics comprises 1.8% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned about 0.07% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $48,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 57,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,044.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133,518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $482,679.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155 over the last ninety days. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.