4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

4Front Ventures stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04. 4Front Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

