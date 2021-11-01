4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
4Front Ventures stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04. 4Front Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.98.
About 4Front Ventures
See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.