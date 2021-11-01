$5.88 EPS Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce earnings of $5.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.60 and the lowest is $5.55. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 506.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $16.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.02 to $17.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $13.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. 53,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Earnings History and Estimates for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

