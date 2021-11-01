50,000 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Purchased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $10,370,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $7,000,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRC opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

