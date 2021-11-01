$523.10 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce $523.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $529.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $436.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.28. 250,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

