$583.02 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post $583.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.05 million to $588.90 million. REV Group reported sales of $616.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $15.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.33 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. REV Group has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

