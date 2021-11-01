$670.75 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post sales of $670.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.40 million and the highest is $671.10 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $497.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,541. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 99.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 39,728 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 90.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 346,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 164,810 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

