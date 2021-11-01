68,022 Shares in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of Gulf Island Fabrication as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIFI. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 286.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 203,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after buying an additional 150,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter worth $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter worth $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIFI traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.94. 19,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,170. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 25.22%.

Gulf Island Fabrication Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

