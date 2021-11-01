706,666 Shares in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 706,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,792,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192,625 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 555,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 270,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.36 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $574.06 million, a P/E ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

